Hilsa remains a luxury

Traders blame low supply for high price; not enough catch in rivers even after 2-month ban

After a two-month-long ban on hilsa fishing, the prized fish has started to enter Dhaka markets since May 2.

However, like always, the prices are beyond the reach of the lower and middle-class people.

Visiting fish markets in the capital today, this correspondent found that hilsa weighing around a kilogramme was being sold at Tk 2,000-2,200. However, a 600gm fish is being sold for Tk 1,400-1500 per kilo.

Visiting Mirpur 11, Kazipara, Kachukhet, and Karwan Bazar kitchen markets, The Daily Star spoke with some of the traders. They said there is a shortage of hilsa in Dhaka's kitchen markets, leading to higher prices.

The sales were also minimal due to the prices, they said.

Md Monu Mia came to Karwan Bazar today to buy a hilsa for his family at an affordable price.

He said he came to the market hoping to take home a one kg fish for Tk 1,200 to Tk 1,400. He had to settle for a 600-gm fish at that budget.

He said, "For middle-class people like us, hilsa is a luxury now. We can't afford it anymore."

Md Mostak, a fish trader at Kazipara market in Mirpur, said he could only afford to buy fish amounting up to 20kg given the high prices on Friday.

"I still couldn't sell them in two days... People come to the shop and leave after hearing the price...," he said.

A trader in Karwan Bazar, Md Sumon, said he buys the fish directly from Barishal.

This time, he could not bring half of what he wanted to sell since hilsa was going for Tk 1,800 to Tk 1,900 at the ghats.

"I couldn't afford to sell the fish below Tk 2,000. Or else, I will have to suffer loss," he said.

Fishermen at Barishal's ghats said the catch is still very low and hence the prices are high.