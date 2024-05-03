Not enough hilsa in rivers

Fishermen returning empty handed

After the two-month-long ban on hilsa catching ended, fishermen from Barishal division went to the rivers expecting a good catch amid a high demand for the fish in the market.

However, they are in despair finding not enough hilsa in the rivers.

The ban began on March 1 and ended on April 30.

"I netted only five small hilsas in Meghna river. I hoped to catch a lot more after the ban ended. But I had to return to Meghnaghat almost empty handed," said Alauddin Majhi, a fisherman from Bhola Sadar upazila.

Idris Mia, a fisherman from Hijla upazila of Barishal, echoed him.

"Even five percent of the demand in the market could not be met due to a meagre catch of hilsa and other fish varieties. In total, less than 200 maunds fish of all varieties were sold since the fishing ban ended," said Zahir Shikder, a hilsa trader.

"Operating a single fishing trawler costs more than Tk 6-7 lakh. I returned with only 25 maunds of fish. It won't even make up for the cost incurred," said Mithu, a fisherman from Bhola.

Contacted, Nripendra Nath Biswas, deputy director of Divisional Fisheries Office in Barishal, said the weather is not favourable for catching hilsa.

"It is too hot. Also, there is no new moon and full moon along with no rain, so hilsa migration is not happening. Hopefully the weather will improve later on to change the situation," he said.

According to the Divisional Fisheries Office sources, they expect a catch of 5.71 lakh tonnes of hilsa.

There are 4.21 lakh registered fishermen in the division while an equal number of fishermen are unregistered.