Hilsa a luxury for most

For many Bangalees, mornings of Pahela Baishakh seem to be incomplete without eating hilsa. This causes a rise in the demand for the country's national fish ahead of the first day of Bangla New Year.

This year, Baishakh comes just days after Eid-ul-Fitr. As the holidays draw nearer, prices of the fish are increasing in the markets of the capital.

Visiting the capital's Karwan Bazar yesterday, these correspondents found that one hilsa weighing one kg is being sold at Tk 2,000-2,200, up from Tk 1,800 to Tk 2,000 for the last two days.

Hilsa fish weighing 800 to 900 grams is now priced between Tk 1,600 and Tk 1,800, up from Tk 1,400 to Tk 1,600 previously, while the 600-to-700 gramme variety is being sold for Tk 1,200 to Tk 1,300, increased from Tk 1,100 to Tk 1,200 two days ago.

Due to the soaring prices, hilsa has already gone off the regular menu of low and middle-income people.

Zoynal Abedin, a resident of Tejturi Bazar area, said he went to buy hilsa ahead of Eid and Baishakh.

"Due to the high prices, I thought we would make do without hilsa this Pahela Baishakh. But my children were crying for hilsa, so I bought it. I intended to buy only one kg of hilsa, but could only afford less than 700 grammes, which cost Tk 1,000," he said.

Traders blamed the ban on catching hilsa and the approaching of two back-to-back major festivals for the price hike.

Sukkur Ali, a Hilsa trader at Karwan Bazar, said the demand for the fish has significantly increased compared to the supply.

Md Masud, proprietor of Maa Babar Duaa Matsya Bhandar, said over 80 percent of Hilsa that is now available on the market is from cold storage, which was hoarded two to one and a half months back.

He too said another reason for the high prices is that catching Hilsa remains banned for two months.

Masud Ara Mome, district fisheries officer (Hilsa management) at the Fisheries Department echoed the same.

On March 1, Department of Fisheries issued a two-month ban on catching Hilsa at six Hilsa sanctuaries that will end on April 30.