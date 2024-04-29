HC forms body for recognition of 'resistance fighters' who protested Bangabandhu killing

The High Court today formed a high-level committee to provide state recognition to the "resistance fighters" who protested the killing of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members from 1975 to 1979.

The HC bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque delivered the verdict following a writ petition filed by five people seeking necessary directives.

The committee members include secretaries of the Ministry of Liberation War, the Ministry of Home, the Ministry of Social Welfare and the Ministry of Finance. The committee was asked to submit a report to the court on August 4.

According to the writ petition filed in 2022, immediately after the brutal murder of Bangabandhu and his family members on August 15, 1975, the then military government put bar on processions and meetings.

Despite the ban, the Bangabandhu killing was protested in Netrokona, Kishoreganj, Narsingdi, Khulna, Faridganj in Chandpur and Gafargaon in Mymensingh. In 1975, two armed resistance forces -- Jatiya Mukti Bahini and Jatiya Mujib Bahini -- were formed. Thousands of students, youths and freedom fighters loyal to Bangabandhu then joined the forces and formed armed resistance against the ruling government, the petitioners said.

They said in the petition that even though 47 years passed since the killing of Bangabandhu and his family, the "resistance fighters" have not been given state recognition.

Lawyer Bakir Uddin Bhuiyan appeared for the writ petitioners. Lawyer Kazi Tamanna Ferdous was with him. Deputy Attorney General Amit Das Gupta represented the state.