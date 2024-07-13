Govt may go for quota reforms

But won’t act before disposal of the issue at the apex court

The government is considering a logical reform in the existing quota system in public service, but it will not take any initiative to that effect or give any assurances until the matter is resolved by the Supreme Court, where the issue is now pending.

Upon completion of the legal procedure, the government may form a commission to discuss the possible reform, highly placed sources in the government told The Daily Star yesterday.

Representatives from different government agencies and the ruling party are already holding unofficial talks with the protesting students, seeking to get their view on the "right percentages" of quota in government jobs for different segments. Agency officials and AL leaders are also urging them to be tolerant and be mindful of the public suffering during their street protests.

Though several ministers and Awami League leaders publicly warned against blocking the roads and highways, police have been asked to show restraint and go soft on the demonstrators until they resort to vandalism, police sources said.

A top official of Dhaka Metropolitan Police said they received instructions to not engage in any confrontation with the students and to show maximum tolerance.

"But police will be on high alert to avoid any unpleasant situation," the official said.

However, the government will keep up the pressure on the protesters to keep them off the streets, as the countrywide demonstrations and transport blockades are affecting the public.

Public warning by ministers and filing of cases against unnamed demonstrators is part of that strategy, government sources said.

Talking to the Daily Star yesterday, state minister for information and broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat hinted about a logical reform of the quota system after a final court verdict.

"Everything changes and reforms with the course of time and situation. This can happen on the issue of quota in government jobs too," Arafat said.

"The government will take an initiative in this regard, but only after the conclusion of the court proceedings. There will be an acceptable solution after the legal process ends. Until then, the protesters should wait."

Instead of announcing blockade programmes, the protestors meanwhile announced fresh programmes starting today, including procession, march towards Bangabhaban and DC offices, boycotting class and examinations across the country.

Sources say the students have softened their position to avoid possible police action since they want to continue their movement until their demands are met.

Dhaka University student Hasnat Abdullah, one of the coordinators of the anti-discrimination student movement, told a press conference at the university yesterday that they will march towards Bangabhaban to submit a memorandum to President Mohammed Shahabuddin today.

Their peers at district levels will also hand over memorandums to respective deputy commissioners for placing it to the president, and their boycott of class and exams will continue, he said.

"The government is making plans and preparations to suppress our movement. We have been protesting peacefully," said Nahid Islam, another organiser of the movement.

The government should have resolved the crisis through discussion with the students from the beginning. If anything goes wrong, the government must shoulder the responsibility, he said

Meanwhile, police yesterday filed a case with Shahbagh police station against unnamed protesters on charges of vandalising police vehicles and assaulting policemen during a protest in Shahbagh on Thursday.

Khalilur Rahman, a driver of the transport section of Rajarbagh Police Lines, filed the case.

DMP Additional Commissioner (detective branch) Harun Or Rashid said they are investigating if any infiltrators are trying to take advantage of the situation and divert the movement in other directions.

Students at public universities and colleges along with jobseekers have been demonstrating against the quota system in government jobs for the last two weeks. They occupied key city intersections, major highways, and rail lines.

The ongoing movement began after the High Court on June 5, 2024, ruled that the 2018 government circular abolishing the quota system was illegal, effectively reinstating the quota system. The government appealed the decision, and the Appellate Division has issued a status quo on the HC order.

In 2018, the government issued a circular abolishing the quota system for Class 1 and Class 2 jobs, in the wake of a massive protest by students, who wanted a reform and not an abolition.

Until then, 56 percent of government jobs had been reserved for candidates from various quotas. Of this, 30 percent were for freedom fighters' families, 10 percent for women, 10 percent for people from underdeveloped districts, 5 percent for members of indigenous communities, and 1 percent for persons with disabilities.

According to sources, a good number of Awami League leaders also favour quota system reform.

During their unscheduled discussion at party president's Dhanmondi office yesterday, some leaders said there are public support for the quota reform movement, and any police action on students will create an anti-government sentiment.

During the discussion, one AL leader said some people are labelling all the protesting students as children of razakars, but this is not fair. "Such a wholesale branding might create an anti-government sentiment."

Talking to this newspaper, several other Awami League leaders also said it was time to reform the quota system.

PSC data show that before abolishing the quota, only around 9 percent of seats set aside for freedom fighters' families were filled and the rest 21 percent remained vacant, they say.

"Why should the government take the responsibility that 30 percent quota is reserved for freedom fighters' children and grandchildren. Even many Chhatra league leaders support the protesters," an Awami League leader told The Dily Star.

At a press conference on Thursday, Awami League placed data on the last five BCS exam results that show women lag behind by 3.43 percent in a BCS exam held without quota system compared with the ones that had quota system in place.

The AL-provided document shows that in one BCS only four women got chance in the police cadre due to the lack of quota and only two women got chance in foreign service. No candidate from 24 districts got a job in police cadre.

Over 26 percent of women candidates got jobs when the quota system was in place. After the abolishment of the quota by the government in 2018, this rate came down to 19 percent, according to the data.

The document also shows that 44 percent candidates were supposed to be recruited on the basis of merit, but due to a lack of suitable candidates in various quotas, 66.2% candidates were hired based on their merit.