No blockades tomorrow, students to rally on campuses

Anti-quota protesters have announced that they would not block the roads or highways, but rather bring out protest processions in all the educational institutions across the country at 4:00pm tomorrow to press home their demand and protest the attacks on their fellow protesters.

Nahid Islam, an organiser of the anti-quota campaign, made the announcement at Shahbagh this evening.

Students declared to continue their demonstrations, demanding that a law be enacted by calling an emergency session of the parliament to reform the quota system.

They also said only a five percent quota for unprivileged communities should be kept.

Earlier, agitating students once again blocked Shahbagh intersection after a face-off with police this afternoon.

Protesters earlier marched towards the intersection from the Dhaka University central library around 4:30pm for their Bangla Blockade programme against the reinstatement of quotas in government jobs.

Meanwhile, the High Court released the operative portion of its judgment regarding the quota system, observing that the government is at liberty to fill up the vacant posts from the general merit list, if any quota is not fulfilled in any public examination.