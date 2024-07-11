Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Thu Jul 11, 2024 09:30 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 11, 2024 10:48 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

No blockades tomorrow, students to rally on campuses

Star Digital Report
Thu Jul 11, 2024 09:30 PM Last update on: Thu Jul 11, 2024 10:48 PM
Photo: Palash Khan/Star

Anti-quota protesters have announced that they would not block the roads or highways, but rather bring out protest processions in all the educational institutions across the country at 4:00pm tomorrow to press home their demand and protest the attacks on their fellow protesters.

Nahid Islam, an organiser of the anti-quota campaign, made the announcement at Shahbagh this evening.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Students declared to continue their demonstrations, demanding that a law be enacted by calling an emergency session of the parliament to reform the quota system.

They also said only a five percent quota for unprivileged communities should be kept.

Earlier, agitating students once again blocked Shahbagh intersection after a face-off with police this afternoon. 

Protesters earlier marched towards the intersection from the Dhaka University central library around 4:30pm for their Bangla Blockade programme against the reinstatement of quotas in government jobs.

Meanwhile, the High Court released the operative portion of its judgment regarding the quota system, observing that the government is at liberty to fill up the vacant posts from the general merit list, if any quota is not fulfilled in any public examination.

Related topic:
anti-quota protesters to rally on campusesquota proteststudent protests against quota system
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Bangla Blockade

Bangla Blockade: Students again block Shahbagh, Science Lab, other key Dhaka intersections

3d ago
Quota protesters continue to Bangla Blockade

Quota protesters to continue Bangla Blockade from 3:30pm tomorrow

1d ago
JU students block Dhaka-Aricha highway

JU students block Dhaka-Aricha highway

3d ago
students announce daylong blockade for quota protest

Quota protest: Students announce daylong blockade tomorrow

2d ago
Comilla University students block Dhaka-Chattogram highway

Comilla University students block Dhaka-Ctg highway

3d ago
|ক্যাম্পাস

কোটা আন্দোলন: শুক্রবার বিকেলে সারাদেশে বিক্ষোভ মিছিল

সংসদে আইন পাস না হওয়া পর্যন্ত আন্দোলন চালিয়ে যাওয়ার ঘোষণা।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

বিদ্যুৎ সংযোগ ছাড়াই চলে মিটার, দেখানো হলো সংসদীয় কমিটির বৈঠকে

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification