Govt free to alter, reduce or increase quota: HC

The government can change, reduce or increase the ratio or percentage of the quotas in government jobs if it feels it is necessary, the High Court has said in the operative portion of its judgment on the quota system.

It also said the government authorities concerned are at liberty to fill the vacant posts from the general merit list of the jobseekers, if any quota is not fulfilled in any government recruitment exam.

The HC declared illegal the circular issued by the public administration ministry on October 4, 2018 that cancelled the quota system in recruitments for government jobs as the circular was issued without lawful authority.

The circular said that in the case of direct recruitments to the posts of 9th grade (formerly 1st class) and 10th to 13th grades (formerly 2nd class), the appointments should be made on the basis of merit list. It added that the existing quota system for direct recruitment to those posts was abolished.

On June 5 this year, the HC delivered the verdict following a writ petition filed by Ohidul Islam Tushar and six other children of valiant freedom fighters. The petitioners challenged the legality of the circular issued by the ministry of public administration.

On that day, anti-quota protesters started staging demonstrations at different educational institutions, including Dhaka University, protesting the HC verdict.

They took to the streets on July 1 demanding reinstatement of the 2018 circular.

Students at different institutions across the country intensified their movement since July 4 as the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court did not stay the HC verdict that day following a government petition seeking an order from the apex court.

The protesters are continuing the movement now demanding reforms to the quota system through formulating a law.

In the operative portion of the judgment, which was released yesterday, the HC directed the respondents to the writ petition to restore the quota for the children and grandchildren of the valiant freedom fighters. It also directed them to keep the quota for districts, women, physically challenged persons, tribes, minor races, ethnic groups and others, if there are any.

The HC also ordered the government authorities concerned to publish a notification in this regard as soon as possible, preferably within three months from the date of receipt of its order.

Deputy Attorney General Sk Shaifuzzaman, who received a copy of the operative portion of the HC verdict, told The Daily Star that the details of the findings and grounds, on which the HC delivered the verdict, would be known once the full text of the judgement is released.

He said no appeal can be moved before the Appellate Division challenging the HC verdict with the copy of the operative portion of the judgement.

The full text of a HC judgement is necessary so that the Appellate Division can examine whether the verdict is correct, he said.

On July 10, the Appellate Division issued a four-week status quo on the subject matter regarding the quota system and the HC judgement on it.

The apex court order means the quota system will not remain in force until its further order, legal experts told The Daily Star.