Govt canal grabbed for fish farming

A source of water for irrigation, a part of this government canal has been grabbed for fish farming. The grabbers stopped the canal’s flow of water, causing inundation of the agricultural lands, leaving more than 100 farmers in trouble. Photo: Star

A section of local influential people allegedly grabbed a portion of Mahendranagar Canal on government's land in Nakhenda area of Kurigram's Rajarhat upazila for a fish farming project.

The canal flows through 8-9 bighas of land owned by Railway and Bangladesh Water Development Board, adjacent to the Teesta-Kurigram rail route, and falls into the Teesta river. It is a source of water for irrigation on more than 1,000 acres of agricultural lands in Nakhenda area.

The grabbers stopped the canal's flow of water, causing inundation of the agricultural lands, leaving more than 100 farmers in trouble, alleged locals.

Farmers said they have complained in writing to all the departments concerned but no steps have yet been taken in this regard.

They alleged that Altaf Hossain of Nakhenda China Bazar area, who is the younger brother of an additional superintendent of police in Dhaka, illegally occupied the canal and stopped its water flow for his fish farm on both sides of the Kurigram-Teesta rail route.

"This in turn is causing waterlogging on our arable lands. We are unable to protest as Altaf is very influential," said Sarwar Bepari, a farmer.

Abul Kashem, another farmer, said, "We have not been able to cultivate our lands. Also, we are living amid fear after submitting a written complaint against Altaf Hossain."

Farmer Manu Mia said, "Unless the canal's flow is restored, the agricultural lands will no longer remain cultivable."

Contacted, Altaf Hossain refuted the allegations against him.

"I built a fish farming project on my own 22 bighas of land. I did not occupy the canal on government land. Besides, I have never used my brother's influence," he claimed.

Manjurul Haque, surveyor of Railway's Divisional Estate Office under Lalmonirhat Divisional Railway, however, said Altaf Hossain did occupy the canal for his fish farming project.

The railway owns half of the canal's land, and red flags have been placed there demarcating the boundary, he added.

Rakibul Hasan, executive engineer of BWDB in Kurigram, said the canal will be recovered soon, adding that boundary pillars have been installed to demarcate it.

"The encroacher has been asked to voluntarily vacate the canal. If he does not comply, the railway authorities will take legal action against him," said Purnendu Dev, divisional estate officer of Lalmonirhat Divisional Railway.

Khadiza Begum, UNO of Rajarhat upazila, said she will inspect the site and take necessary measures to keep the canal free.