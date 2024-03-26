Google Doodle celebrating Bangladesh's Independence Day

Google, the most popular internet search engine worldwide, is featuring a "Doodle" on its home page marking Bangladesh's Independence Day.

Since 12:00am today, the Bangladeshi flag-themed doodle has been visible above the search bar on Google's home page.

When someone visits google.com or its various country variants , the doodle of the waving Bangladeshi flag against the backdrop of a blue sky will show up. When they click the doodle, a new window featuring news, videos, and Bangladesh's independence history will load.

The nation is celebrating the 54th Independence and National Day today.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave separate messages on the eve of the day.