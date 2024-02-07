Full time teachers, full time admins!

Concerns raised over transparency, accountability

The Rajshahi University authorities have been assigning teachers to vacant administrative posts in addition to their academic roles.

At least 14 administrative posts have been assigned to RU teachers over the last two decades, raising concerns about potential lack of transparency and accountability, and its impact on both academic and official activities.

The issue came to light on February 1 after Prof Md Tariqul Hasan was appointed registrar of the university.

Such practice is also seen at many other public universities, according to teachers, officials and students.

The Rajshahi University Act, 1973 allows direct recruitment to the posts, and the University Grants Commission often insists on that, said Prof Abdus Salam, who recently completed his contractual job as RU registrar.

However, the RU authorities have been assigning teachers as "acting directors" at different offices including accounts, Varendra Research Museum, Central Science Laboratory, and Teachers Students Cultural Centre, and as "acting inspectors" of colleges under RU, although the RU Act has no mention of such posts, said Ahmed Shafi Uddin, a retired deputy registrar of RU.

The VC uses his power under the act to make such assignments as a temporary solution for vacant posts, he added.

Prof Farid Uddin Khan of economics department at RU said, "It's natural that conducting classes and examinations will be difficult for teachers assigned to additional positions, let alone engaging in research activities."

Md Aslam Reza, a member of RU Direct Officers' Association, echoed the same.

Teachers are also being assigned to different managerial roles including library, public relations, transport, legal cell, among others, said RU officials.

For these posts, the teachers receive an additional allowance of Tk 6,000 and facilities in their offices amounting to Tk 20,000 monthly, a share of admission fees from both their faculties and offices amounting to about Tk 1.5 lakh a year, as well as allowances for being ex-officio members of different committees, a deputy registrar roughly estimated.

"Sometimes, students suffer delays in classes and examinations," said Mehedi Hasan Munna, president of RU unit of Nagorik Chhatra Oikya.

A senior official said signing of files often gets delayed.

This practice has been depriving qualified individuals who can be recruited as officers, said Ahmed Shafi Uddin, also president of Rajshahi unit of Sushahoner Jonno Nagorik.

Prof Farid Uddin Khan suggested the university hire retired experts, referring to former registrar Prof Abdus Salam who was hired on a contractual basis in 2021.

Prof Prodip Kumar Pandey of RU's mass communication and journalism department, who is also serving as administrator of RU's PR office, said, "I face no hurdles, but I have to work hard."

Prof Md Tariqul Hasan of chemistry department, who took over as RU registrar, said, "I have to manage both the full-time roles as the authorities want me to do so."

Prof Sheikh Shamsul Arefin is playing the role of acting director of the Finance and Accounts office.

He, however, said, "Everything is running smoothly. I see no problem."

Contacted, RU Vice Chancellor Prof Golam Sabbir Sattar said direct recruitment is being hindered due to a government embargo on any recruitment over the 2021 scandal of 138 illegal recruitments.

"Assigning teachers to official posts appears illogical to me too. But there is no alternative for the time being until the embargo is withdrawn," he added.