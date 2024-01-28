Form high-powered body to probe price hikes, HC tells commerce secy

Bangladesh
Supreme Court of Bangladesh
Photo: STAR

The High Court today directed the commerce secretary to form a high-powered committee to probe the price hikes of agricultural products including potato, onion and eggs, and ordered for submission of a report.

The court also issued a rule asking officials concerned of the government to explain why their failure to prevent price hiking of these products should not be declared illegal.

In the rule, the HC asked them to show causes why they should not be directed to establish market infrastructure near the places of agricultural products for their proper sale and purchase.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah issued the order and rule following a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Manoj Kumar Bhowmik seeking necessary directives to this effect.

Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy represented the state during hearing of the petition.

Related topic:
price hikeprice hike of essentials
