Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Tue Aug 6, 2024 12:21 PM
Last update on: Tue Aug 6, 2024 04:17 PM

Flight operations of Dhaka airport return to normalcy after 8 hours

Star Digital Report
Tue Aug 6, 2024 12:21 PM Last update on: Tue Aug 6, 2024 04:17 PM
File photo: Collected

Flight operations at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport have returned to normalcy after around eight hours.

However, some flights were cancelled and delayed due to yesterday's untoward situation at the Dhaka Airport, sources at the HSIA told The Daily Star.

Dhaka Airport
Dhaka airport to remain shut for six hours from 6pm

"Airport operations resumed and everything is normal now at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport," a top official at the HSIA said.

Wishing anonymity, he, however, said, several flights were cancelled and delayed, which is expected to become normal in phases by this evening.

All operations at the HSIA were shut since 5:00pm yesterday as unruly mob created chaos at the airport.

