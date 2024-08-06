Flight operations of Dhaka airport return to normalcy after 8 hours

Flight operations at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport have returned to normalcy after around eight hours.

However, some flights were cancelled and delayed due to yesterday's untoward situation at the Dhaka Airport, sources at the HSIA told The Daily Star.

"Airport operations resumed and everything is normal now at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport," a top official at the HSIA said.

Wishing anonymity, he, however, said, several flights were cancelled and delayed, which is expected to become normal in phases by this evening.

All operations at the HSIA were shut since 5:00pm yesterday as unruly mob created chaos at the airport.