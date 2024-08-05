Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Mon Aug 5, 2024 05:17 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 5, 2024 06:21 PM

Bangladesh

Dhaka airport to remain shut for six hours from 6pm

Star Digital Report
Mon Aug 5, 2024 05:17 PM Last update on: Mon Aug 5, 2024 06:21 PM
Dhaka Airport
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka. File photo

Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, the main gateway of the country by air, will remain shut for six hours from 6:00pm today, ISPR said in a press release.

All operation at the airport remains shut since shut at 4:54pm, Captain Kamrul Islam, executive director, (HSIA), told the media.

Updated information about the airport will be informed to media later, he said.

After the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, many people have entered the airport, sources said.

