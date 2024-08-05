PM resigned, interim govt to be formed: Army chief

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned and an interim government will be formed to run the country, Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman said today.

The Bangladesh army chief made the announcement while addressing the nation in the afternoon.

The army chief said in a televised address that Hasina had resigned earlier in the day.

The development comes in the wake of unprecedented violence that saw roughly 300 people killed in the space of two weeks.

He reassured everyone that justice would be ensured for each of the killings. General Waker said it was now everyone's responsibility to remain calm.

"Together, we hope to go towards a better situation," he said addressing the media.

"I am taking full responsibility," the general said.

"The country has suffered a lot, the economy has been hit, many people have been killed -- it is time to stop the violence."

"I hope after my speech, the situation will improve."

He said he would talk to the president to form the interim government and had held talks with the main opposition parties and civil society members -- but not the Awami League.

"If the situation gets better, there is no need for emergency", he said, vowing that the new authorities would "prosecute all murders" following weeks of deadly protests.

"Now the task of the students is to keep calm and help us," he said.