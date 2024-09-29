Dhaka airport area declared 'silent zone', effective from Oct 1

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has declared the surrounding area of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport as "silent zone".

Confirming the development, DNCC's Public Relations Officer Moqbul Hossain said that the 1.5 kilometre-area stretching from Scholastica School to Hotel Le Méridien (north to south) will be a "silent zone".

The decision will be effective from October 1, he added.

Following the decision, the airport area will be horn-free as no vehicles will be allowed to honk there, the DNCC official said.

On September 10, Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Affairs, announced that the surrounding areas of the Dhaka airport will be declared as a "silent zone" soon.

"Measures will be taken to make surrounding areas stretching one kilometre north and one kilometre south of the airport 'horn-free' since no vehicles will be allowed to use horn while passing these neighbouring areas of the airport from October 1," a press release issued in this regard on that day quoted Rizwana.