Election brings ‘rewards’ for cops

418 police members may get medals for preventing violence, ‘sabotage’ centring polls; highest in a decade

It seems like the election years bring "blessings" for the police force, since, if not anything else, the number of Police Awards recipients increases manifold right after the national polls.

The government doesn't seem to hold back from showering police officials with "rewards" after a successful election.

The number of police officials who were awarded by the government almost doubled in 2019, the year after the 11th national polls.

Following the trend, the Police Headquarters finalised a list of nearly 500 officials for the awards this year, just after the 12th parliamentary election.

At least 418 officials may get the "Bangladesh Police Medal" and "President Police Medal" awards during Police Week 2024, which is the highest in a decade, as a "reward for preventing violent activities and sabotage before and during the election".

The list comprises the names of all the district superintendents of police (SPs), and PHQ will send it to the home ministry within a day or two, according to sources.

Enamul Haque Sagor, assistant inspector general (media and publication) of PHQ, told The Daily Star, "This year's police week will begin on February 27."

"But it is difficult to say how many officials will finally get the awards, as a government order will be issued in this regard," he said.

Besides, the PHQ is also preparing a list of demands -- a medical college, upgrading divisional medical services, interest-free car loans, risk allowances, and high-risk allowances for officials who work in militancy combating units -- to place during the week.

Anwar Hossain, deputy inspector general (operation) of PHQ, said, "We do not want to call them demands. We usually place a list of problems we face while discharging duty."

THREEFOLD INCREASE OF AWARDEES

According to sources, the initial number of awardees for this year was around 140.

But the commanding officials, including inspector-rank ones, requested recognition for their efforts centring the election, which caused the number to jump to around 420, said sources.

Talking with the correspondent, several unit chiefs of police claimed they deserve this award, as they have worked hard to ensure a peaceful atmosphere as per the Election Commission's instructions.

A committee led by Atikul Islam, additional inspector general (crime and operations) of PHQ, is finalising the list of the awardees.

"We hope to complete the list within a day or two," Atikul told this newspaper yesterday. He, however, refused to disclose the actual number of nominees.

In 2019, all 80 police officials who held commanding posts in divisions, districts, and metropolitan areas, got the prestigious medals, alongside their 269 colleagues.

Statistics show that in 2013, the number of awardees was 67, which jumped to 105 in 2014 after the AL won the general election. Last year, the number of BPM and PPM awardees was 117, but this year it is going to increase three times.

LIST OF DEMANDS

According to sources, divisional police hospitals lack specialist doctors, and over 90 percent of pathology tests have to be done from outside, while every divisional city houses around 15 to 16 thousand police officials.

So an increase in divisional medical facilities will be prioritised by them, while upgrading central police hospitals into medical colleges will also make the list.

Deputy secretaries and above-ranked government officers, including major or equivalent armed forces officers, get interest-free car loans.

But SP and above-ranked police officers don't get the facility. So, they are planning to seek interest-free car loans during Police Week. They made the demands before, but in vain.