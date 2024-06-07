Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Fri Jun 7, 2024 09:55 PM
Last update on: Fri Jun 7, 2024 10:08 PM

Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Azha on June 17

holiday for Eid-ul-Azha
Photo: Twitter/AstronomyCenter

The holy Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated in Bangladesh on June 17 (Monday) as the crescent moon of the Zilhaj month was sighted in Bangladesh's sky this evening.

The decision was taken at a National Moon Sighting Committee meeting at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque. 

As the moon was sighted today in Bangladesh, the holy Zilhaj month will be counted from tomorrow (June 8), said a press release of Islamic Foundation. 

Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan presided over the meeting.

