Eid-ul-Azha on June 17

The holy Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated in Bangladesh on June 17 (Monday) as the crescent moon of the Zilhaj month was sighted in Bangladesh's sky this evening.

The decision was taken at a National Moon Sighting Committee meeting at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.

As the moon was sighted today in Bangladesh, the holy Zilhaj month will be counted from tomorrow (June 8), said a press release of Islamic Foundation.

Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan presided over the meeting.