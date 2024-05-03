EC to send letter to Speaker for keeping lawmakers in check

The Election Commission has decided to urge Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury to inform lawmakers to refrain from exerting influence in their localities and abide by the electoral code of conduct.

Election Commissioner Md Alamgir said the commission has already decided that the EC secretary will send a letter to the secretary of the parliament secretariat. At least two high officials of the EC yesterday said the letter will be sent to the parliament secretary within a day or two.

"The letter will clarify what kind of election we want and urge lawmakers to refrain from exerting illegal influence," Alamgir told reporters at his EC office.

"It carries the message that ministers and MPs can have relatives as candidates, but they can't exert any illegal influence," he said.

"All candidates are equal to the commission; they should be treated equally. If anyone does not follow the code of conduct or exerts illegal influence, then action will be taken according to the law," he added.

Asked about what the EC will do if ministers and MPs do not obey the EC's message, Alamgir said, "If the ministers and MPs do not follow the rules, it will be seen which rules are breached and action will be taken accordingly."

The EC's move to send the letter to the Speaker came after field-level administration and police officials expressed concern that lawmakers and ministers trying to influence the upazila polls in their respective localities might pose a serious challenge.

They said this at a meeting with the commission April 25.

According to the electoral code of conduct for upazila polls, no MPs or ministers are allowed to join the electioneering on behalf of any candidate.

Meanwhile, Awami League sources said relatives of more than 50 ministers and lawmakers are contesting the polls.

They are still in the race, defying the party's decision that close relatives will have to withdraw their candidatures, the sources added.

This year, upazila polls will be held in four phases from May 8 to June 5.