'Dummy torpedo' taken to naval base in Patuakhali
A "dummy torpedo" which was recovered yesterday from the Nijkata Canal in Moudubi area of Patuakhali's Rangabali upazila has been taken to Sher-e-Bangla Naval Base.
Members of the Bangladesh Navy took the "torpedo-like" object to the naval base this afternoon, said Officer-in-Charge of Rangabali Police Station Md Helaluddin.
Yesterday, Police secured the area around the torpedo-like object after locals spotted it in the canal.
Later, members of the Navy went there and confirmed that the "torpedo-like" object was a "dummy torpedo" used in military drills.
OC Helaluddin said, "Members of Bangladesh Navy from Sher-e-Bangla Naval Base reached the spot yesterday evening. When the canal was filled with tidal water this afternoon, it was taken to Sher-e-Bangla Naval Base."
Quoting BNS Sher-e-Bangla Naval Base Sub-Lieutenant Abdul Alim, OC Helaluddin said the recovered object is a dummy of a torpedo used to destroy submarines and doesn't carry explosives.
Further investigation will be conducted to know the origin of the object and how it ended up in area, he added.
