DMP wants to close roadside tea stalls by 11pm

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman instructed police to close temporary shops, including tea shops, at the road junction after 11:00pm to prevent crime, including muggings in the capital.

It is often seen that criminals hang out all night in those makeshift shops, and commit mugging whenever they get a chance. Roadside bidis, betel leaf and tea shops must be closed after 1:00pm, he said.

The chief officer of the DMP gave the directives while addressing at the crime review meeting of the month of March at the Bangladesh Police Auditorium in Rajarbagh in the city yesterday. Former Police Commissioner Md Asaduzzaman Mia was present as guest of honour on the occasion.

The DMP Commissioner said that everyone has to be careful that no criminals and militant group can do any kind of terrorist activities.

The top officer of the DMP also said that if a vehicle with a police sticker is seen on the road, the on-duty police must verify that it is actually a police officer's car. Because by affixing police sticker or DMP logo on their vehicle, the terrorists have been seen moving around, he said.

Strict legal action must be taken against those who are using those stickers without being member of the police. Crime and Traffic Department of DMP must keep an eye on this matter, he ordered.

Senior officials of the DMP headquarters were also present during the crime review meeting.