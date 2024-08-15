Dhaka Wasa MD Taqsem A Khan resigns

Taqsem A Khan, the managing director of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA), has resigned from his post.

Wasa sources said he submitted his resignation via email yesterday.

According to Wasa sources, Taqsem cited health-related issues as the reason for his "inability to continue" in his role as the managing director.

When The Daily Star reporter called Wasa Chairman Professor Sujit Kumar Bala for his comment in this regard, he repeatedly rejected the calls.

Taqsem was first appointed as the managing director of Dhaka Wasa in 2009. His tenure was extended multiple times, with the latest extension in August of last year, when he was appointed for the seventh time for an additional three years.

Since former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation on August 5, Taqsem had not been seen at his office. It remains unclear whether he is still in the country or left for abroad.

Despite severe criticism from various quarters regarding Wasa services, Taqsem, who is a US citizen along with his wife and children, had held onto his post.