Demo for wage hike: RMG workers block road in Mirpur-10
Workers of different garment factories took to the streets in Mirpur-10 area of Dhaka this morning demanding a hike in their wage.
Vehicular movement on the road between Mirpur-10 and Mirpur 14 has been disrupted due to the sit-in, said our reporter from the spot.
After the factories opened at 8:00am, the workers started to gather at various points in Mirpur 13 and 14 areas.
Around 8:30am, they went to Mirpur-1 and 11 in procession and tried to convince workers to join the protest programme.
But after being resisted by police, the workers blocked the road in Mipur-10.
The protest was on till filing of this report around 9:45am.
In the salary structure declared on November 7, only the salary for entry-level workers was increased by 56.25 percent; the other grades saw a 20 to 28 percent increase.
This has been rejected by the workers.
