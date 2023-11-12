Demo for wage hike: RMG workers block road in Mirpur-10

Workers of different garment factories took to the streets in Mirpur-10 area of Dhaka this morning demanding a hike in their wage.

Vehicular movement on the road between Mirpur-10 and Mirpur 14 has been disrupted due to the sit-in, said our reporter from the spot.

After the factories opened at 8:00am, the workers started to gather at various points in Mirpur 13 and 14 areas.

Around 8:30am, they went to Mirpur-1 and 11 in procession and tried to convince workers to join the protest programme.

But after being resisted by police, the workers blocked the road in Mipur-10.

The protest was on till filing of this report around 9:45am.

In the salary structure declared on November 7, only the salary for entry-level workers was increased by 56.25 percent; the other grades saw a 20 to 28 percent increase.

This has been rejected by the workers.