Cut some luxuries to focus on worker welfare, PM tells factory, mill owners

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked owners of mills and factories to cut some luxuries in their lives to pay special attention to labourers' welfare.

"I want the owners to pay special attention to the labourers reducing their luxury a little bit, as the labourers have given you the scope to lead lavish life by increasing production through their hard work," she said.

The premier was addressing a discussion as the chief guest marking the historic May Day at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC).

The discussion was organised by the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

She also reminded labourers not to be influenced by others and engage in activity that leads to damage of the mills and factories, which bring them work and the scope to earn their bread.

"And in such ways, the labourers sometimes actually do damage to themselves, their families, the country and the owners of the factories," she said.

The prime minister said there were some hired people in Bangladesh who were always out to bring the workers to the streets using any excuse.

She said the labourers have to keep in mind that owners have built factories to get benefit while at the same time, the owners also have to focus on the welfare of the workers.

"I want the industrial production to increase for the overall development of Bangladesh maintaining good relations between the owners and labourers," she added.

Sheikh Hasina called upon both owners and labourers to go to her and not go door to door to solve the problem if any difficulty arises.

"My door is open for all. Come to me if you feel any trouble. I will solve the problems. Keep one thing in mind, I am not only the prime minister, but also a daughter of the Father of the Nation," she said.

The prime minister earlier handed over cheques of financial assistances to some labour families.

She later witnessed a colourful cultural programme.

State Minister for Labour and Employment Ministry Md Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, Chairman of the Standing Committee on the ministry H.M Ibrahim, Country Director of International Labour Organization (ILO) to Bangladesh Tuomo Poutiainen, President of Bangladesh Employers' Federation Ardashir Kabir and President of Jatiya Shramik League Noor Qutub Alam Mannan, spoke at the discussion.

Secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment Md Mahbub Hossain gave the address of welcome.

A documentary on the Great May Day was screened at the function.

The historic May Day is being observed today in the country and elsewhere across the world.

This year's theme of the day is "Sramik-Malik Gorbo Desh, Smart Hobey Bangladesh (Labour-owner will build country, Bangladesh will be smart)".

May Day has been observed across the globe since 1886 commemorating the supreme sacrifices of the workers at Hay Market, Chicago, in the USA for eight-hour working day and upholding the rights of the working people.