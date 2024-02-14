Ctg to get BCL committee after 10 years

Leaders and activists of Chattogram city Chhatra League are excited as they will get a new committee after 10 long years.

The BCL central committee on February 1 called for interested candidates to submit applications with biodata by February 20.

According to sources, aspirants for posts of president and general secretary are already communicating with central BCL and local Awami League leaders.

In Chattogram, BCL leaders and activists are mainly divided into two factions -- one loyal to AL city unit general secretary AJM Nasir Uddin while the other to Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury.

These two leaders' opinions will play a vital role in forming the new committee.

The new 291-member committee is likely to be formed without any council like the two previous ones, sources said.

BCL central committee will pick the president, general secretary and other vital members in the new committee initially, who will then be entrusted to form rest of the body.

The last Chattogram city unit BCL committee was declared in 2013 with Imran Ahmed Imu as president and Nurul Azim Rony as general secretary.

Contacted, Nurul Azim said forming the committee without council has become a practice, but it should not happen.

Four other former and incumbent BCL leaders in Chattogram echoed the same.

They opined that the central BCL committee is not interested in holding a council to avoid feuds among the aspirants.

Subhash Mallik Sabuj, the general secretary of Chittagong College unit BCL, aspiring for the presidency in the new committee, expressed that the competition would have been livelier if the committee had been formed through a council.

"However, we will accept whatever the central committee decides," he added.

BCL central general secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Enan said they were yet to decide whether to form the new committee with or without a council.