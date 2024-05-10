Cruelty on Dhaka street

Shocked, rickshaw-puller collapses as passenger flees without paying Tk 250

I was passing through the road after a visit to the Karwan Bazar. Suddenly, I saw a young man rushing down from a rickshaw and speeding away.

The rickshaw puller, a physically challenged person, tried to chase after him. But his body soon gave up. He fell unconscious after moving two steps forward, in front of the Wasa Bhaban.

Feeling curious, I quickly reached the scene and was accompanied by some equally puzzled passersby. Some of them were pouring water on his face.

After ten minutes, Ibadul regained his consciousness and immediately started crying.

"The passenger fixed the fare from Dholaikhal to Karwan Bazar at Tk 250. After two hours, I reached the spot, but he ran away without paying me," Ibadul said.

"All my hard work and sweat were for nothing," he continued crying.

"I'm a physically challenged man. I stopped walking properly since I was diagnosed with polio at an early age. Still, I am the only earning member of my family of five," said Ibadul.

"When I saw the passenger running away, I forgot about my disability for a moment. I started running, but soon fell unconscious," he added.

Ibadul lives in a rickshaw garage at Jatrabari. His hometown is in Madaripur.