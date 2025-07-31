Bangladesh
Star Online Report
Thu Jul 31, 2025 07:36 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 31, 2025 09:52 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Consensus Commission decides upper house to have 100 seats

Thu Jul 31, 2025 07:36 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 31, 2025 09:52 PM
Star Online Report
Thu Jul 31, 2025 07:36 PM Last update on: Thu Jul 31, 2025 09:52 PM
consensus commission upper house seat plan

The National Consensus Commission has decided that the upper house will have 100 seats, with members selected through proportional representation based on the percentage of votes each party receives in the lower house.

The commission made the announcement today, on the 23rd day of talks with political parties, at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The commission informed the parties of its decision after being entrusted with the task, as dissenting views had prevented the parties from reaching a consensus despite prolonged discussions.

Read more

Consensus talks: Deal reached on women’s JS seats

According to the commission's proposal, the upper house will not have the power to propose legislation. However, except for money bills passed in the lower house, all other bills must be presented in both houses. The upper house will not have the authority to permanently block any bill. If the upper house withholds a bill for more than one month, it will be deemed approved by the upper house.

The upper house will review and analyse bills brought for legislation by the lower house and must approve or reject them within a time frame defined by law.

If the upper house approves a bill, it will be sent to the president for assent as a bill passed by both houses.

If the upper house rejects a bill, it may return the bill to the lower house for reconsideration with recommendations for amendments. The lower house may accept or reject these proposed amendments, either fully or partially.

Read more

Consensus talks: Parties still split over caretaker, PSC, ACC setup

The BNP and its like-minded allies -- including the Jatiyatabadi Samamana Jote, 12-Party Alliance, NDM, LDP and Aam Janatar Dal -- demand that seats in the upper house be allocated based on the number of seats each party secures in the lower house. They have also expressed reservations regarding the authority of the upper house.

On the other hand, the CPB-BASAD, and Jamiat e Ulamaye Islam, oppose the formation of an upper house altogether, stating that given the country's current economic and social circumstances, such a body is unnecessary.

 
Related topic:
Consensus CommissionUpper house parliament Bangladesh
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

consensus commission bicameral parliament proposal

Consensus commission: Talks stall over women’s seats, upper house

2w ago

Don’t miss reform opportunity, Ali Riaz urges political parties

3m ago
consensus commission bicameral parliament proposal

Consensus Commission tables alternative proposals for bicameral parliament

2w ago
consensus on election commission formation

Consensus talks: Breakthrough on EC formation

1w ago

Yunus opens second round of talks to strengthen national unity

1m ago
|বাণিজ্য

বাংলাদেশের জন্য ট্রাম্প-শুল্ক ২০ শতাংশ

ট্রাম্প প্রশাসন চীন, ভিয়েতনাম ও ভারতের মতো প্রতিযোগী রপ্তানিকারক দেশের ওপর কঠোর শুল্ক আরোপ করায় আমেরিকান বাজারে বাংলাদেশ আরও শক্তিশালী অবস্থান করে নিতে পারবে।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ফিলিস্তিনকে স্বীকৃতির ঘোষণার পর কানাডার পণ্যে শুল্ক বাড়িয়ে ৩৫ শতাংশ করলেন ট্রাম্প

৭ মিনিট আগে