Consensus talks: Breakthrough on EC formation

Speaker-led 5-member panel to pick potential election commissioners

"This is a historic step forward in our journey toward national consensus." — Prof Ali Riaz, vice-president of National Consensus Commission

In a significant development, political parties have unanimously agreed on a proposal on forming the Election Commission through a structured and transparent process, a move described as a "historic turning point" in the national dialogue.

Although yesterday's talks at the Foreign Service Academy, the 18th meeting in the second phase of dialogue, were originally set to cover appointments to multiple constitutional and statutory bodies, discussions ultimately focused solely on the Election Commission.

National Consensus Commission Vice-President Prof Ali Riaz said all parties agreed to amend article 118 of the constitution to formalise the appointment process for the chief election commissioner and other commissioners.

Under the proposed changes, a five-member search committee will recommend one candidate for each post. The president will then appoint them for a five-year term.

The committee will be chaired by the Speaker of parliament and include the deputy speaker (from the opposition), the prime minister, the leader of the opposition in parliament, and an Appellate Division judge nominated by the chief justice.

The committee must begin work at least 90 days before the expiry of an Election Commission's term.

Candidate eligibility, application procedures, vetting, scrutiny and other details will be defined in a new law to be passed by parliament, and the parliament secretariat will provide logistical and institutional support under the Speaker's direction.

While clauses 2, 4, 5(a), and 6 of article 118 will remain unchanged, a new provision under sub-clause 5 will require the commission to report to parliament under a legal framework and a formal code of conduct.

Under the existing law, the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Appointment Act, 2022, the search committee is comprised of six members, headed by a judge from the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.

"This is a historic step forward in our journey toward national consensus," said Prof Riaz, adding that the agreement involved major compromises across party lines. "It opens the path for a truly independent and accountable Election Commission."

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed stressed that the commission's independence must be backed by a proper appointment process, not just mentioned in the constitution.

He noted that the earlier idea of recommending two names per position had been dropped in favour of a single recommendation per post.

He stressed the importance of a transparent and accountable commission, recalling past commissions' failure to function independently despite being constitutionally mandated.

Commenting on the broader political context, he added, "Our movement's main goal was to ensure elections under a neutral caretaker government. The nation has now broadly accepted this.

All that remains is the legal process.

"In this context, the progress made on forming an effective, independent, and accountable Election Commission is crucial."

Salahuddin also reiterated BNP's stance that while the Election Commission's formation should be constitutionally protected, but appointments to other bodies, such as the Public Service Commission, Comptroller and Auditor General, Anti-Corruption Commission, and Ombudsman, should be governed by mechanisms under existing laws, not constitutional amendments.

Jamaat-e-Islami's Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher called the discussion "constructive and positive", noting that the new system leaves no room for unilateral presidential discretion.

He added that while the Election Commission's formation has been agreed upon, talks on other constitutional and statutory bodies will continue.

On the caretaker issue, he said discussions are nearing conclusion and an announcement is expected soon.

Akhtar Hossen, member secretary of the National Citizens Party (NCP), also hailed the consensus as a historic agreement, but warned that appointments to other key institutions must also be constitutionally protected.

"In the past, authoritarian regimes gave unchecked appointment powers to the president. Today, we've agreed those powers must be limited," he said. "The president's role will now be ceremonial, with no room for personal discretion."

He highlighted progress on ensuring commissioner accountability. "Previously, there was no legal framework for action against commissioners for misconduct or failure. Today, we've agreed to legislate such provisions," he said.

Akhtar added that earlier discussions had considered forming a nine-member National Constitutional Council for appointments to the constitutional bodies, but that proposal was dropped in favour of the search committee model.

He critiqued BNP's preference for statutory safeguards, saying "Laws can be easily amended or repealed. Without constitutional backing, future governments could undo these reforms. That's why we insist on embedding the search committee structure in the constitution."

He stressed that all appointments must serve national, not partisan, interests. "That's why constitutional protection is essential."

Akhtar cautioned that if parties attempt to finalise a national charter while bypassing core reforms, the NCP may withdraw from the dialogue.

"So far, we haven't seen any discussion on public administration, the police, or local government, although these are vital for sustainable reform," he said. "We've proposed their inclusion in the future agenda."

Earlier in the day, the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), Bangladesher Samajtantrik Dal, and Bangladesh JASAD staged a symbolic 10-minute walkout to protest "law enforcement's action on students and guardians" following the aircraft crash at Milestone School and College. The delegations returned to the session at around 11:25am, according to Prof Riaz.