First round of consensus talks: 62 proposals finalised for July Charter

Parties to send final revisions today, says Prof Ali Riaz

During the first round of talks between the National Consensus Commission and political parties, consensus was reached on 62 out of 166 proposals submitted by six commissions.

Based on these agreed proposals related to the constitutional, electoral system, judiciary, public administration, police, and anti-corruption reform commissions, the consensus commission sent a draft of the issues to be included in the final July Charter to the political parties, Prof Ali Riaz, commission vice-president, told The Daily Star.

"We expect to receive any final additions or revisions by tomorrow [today] from the political parties," he added.

Thirty parties have agreed on the proposal of forming a legislative body under the Constitutional Reform Commission, 24 supported defining qualifications and disqualifications of upper house members, 19 backed provisions on reserved seats for women in parliament, and 29 appointing a deputy speaker from the opposition.

Besides, 24 parties agreed on legislation concerning parliamentary committees and members, 28 supported the impeachment process of the president, 30 Bangla as the state language, 31 on the identity of Bangladeshi citizens, and 28 on defining crimes like abolishing or suspending the constitution.

Thirty-three parties agreed on dignity and coexistence among all communities, 31 supported expanding fundamental rights, and 23 backed parliamentary approval of international treaties.

On local governance, 28 parties backed holding elections, 27 financial reforms, 27 placing government officials under local authority, 24 supported revenue-raising powers, 25 district coordination councils, and 23 transitional provisions. Twenty-four parties agreed to bring political parties under the Right to Information Act.

Regarding the judicial reforms, 30 parties backed increasing the number of Appellate Division judges, 26 agreed on judicial appointments, 29 on the Judicial Appointment Commission, 32 on judicial independence, 31 on the judicial code of conduct, and 21 on the code for retired judges.

Thirty-one parties supported Supreme Court administrative independence, 29 a permanent attorney service, 30 agreed on an independent criminal investigation service, 32 on increasing judiciary manpower, 30 on converting legal aid services to a directorate, and 28 on asset disclosure for court officials.

Thirty-two parties supported court digitisation, 31 repealing outdated laws, 26 agreed on the code of conduct for lawyers, 25 on ending partisanship in Bar polls, and 32 on ending political loyalty among judges.

Thirty-two parties supported an independent commission to investigate mass killings during the July uprising and vote rigging during the previous regime. Twenty-nine parties backed forming a permanent Public Administration Reform Commission.

Other key agreements include amending the RTI Act (32 parties), the Official Secrets Act (27), forming Cumilla and Faridpur divisions (28), and establishing a land court (25).

Thirty parties backed constitutional safeguards against power misuse, 32 agreed on ending the practice of legalising illicit earnings, 31 on preventing the abuse of state power via beneficial ownership, and 29 on anti-corruption and money laundering legislation.

On election finance, 25 parties supported transparency measures, 29 automating service sectors, and 31 private sector accountabilities. Thirty parties backed common reporting standards, 29 increasing the number of ACC commissioners, and 26 amending the ACC Act.

Twenty-five parties agreed on the tenure of ACC commissioners, 31 on renaming the selection committee, 25 on its structure; and 27 on the appointment process. Thirty-one supported its evaluation method.

Twenty-seven parties supported repealing section 32K of the ACC Act and the same number amending section 309 of the Income Tax Act. Twenty-three parties agreed on joining the open government partnership.