Consensus Commission tables alternative proposals for bicameral parliament

One proposal puts forth PR for the upper house, while another suggests district, city-based polls

The National Consensus Commission has placed alternative proposals for the formation of a bicameral parliament, including a new framework for an upper house comprised of representatives from each district and city corporation.

The proposals were presented today, the 13th day of the second phase of dialogues with political parties at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka.

According to the agenda, today's discussions centered on two key issues: the structure of a bicameral legislature, particularly the formation of an upper house, and the future of women's representation in parliament.

During the session, the commission introduced a new proposal outlining two possible models for establishing the upper house.

Under the first model, political parties would nominate 100 candidates to the upper house based on the proportion of votes received in the general election.

The second model proposes an upper house composed of one representative from each administrative district and each city corporation. Elections for both the lower house (Jatiya Sangsad) and the proposed upper house would be held simultaneously.

In addition to the bicameral structure, the commission has proposed significant reforms concerning women's participation in electoral politics. It recommended abolishing the current system of reserved seats for women in parliament.

Instead, any political party contesting 25 or more constituencies would be required to nominate women in at least one-third of its total candidacies.

To implement these changes, the commission suggested amending Article 65 of the Constitution, which currently governs the structure and composition of the Jatiya Sangsad.

Discussions on these proposals are ongoing, with political parties reviewing the implications of the recommended reforms.