Chief adviser congratulates Tigers on historic series win

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today phoned Captain of the national cricket team Najmul Hossain Shanto to congratulate the team members for the historic win of Test series against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

"Heartiest congratulations on behalf of the government and myself. The whole nation is proud of you," the chief adviser told Shanto moments after Bangladesh completed a six-wicket victory in the Second Test to complete a 2-0 clean sweep victory in the two Test series.

Yunus said the Bangladesh team would be accorded a reception once it returns home, according to the Chief Adviser's Office.