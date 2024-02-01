BSF regrets death of BGB member: Foreign ministry

India's Border Security Force (BSF) has officially regretted the death of a soldier of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and expressed willingness to work together to prevent any such incident in the future, the foreign ministry said.

Spokesperson at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Seheli Sabrin said this while replying to a query over the death of Sepoy Mohammad Raisuddin at the weekly briefing today.

"The BSF formally regretted the death and the BGB and BSF expressed hope that they will work together to prevent the repetition of such incident," said Seheli Sabrin.

She did not respond to a question if Bangladesh has issued any protest over the killing of the BGB sepoy.

According to BGB, on January 22, a patrol team of the BGB 49 Battalion intercepted a group of cattle smugglers after they crossed into Bangladesh near Dhanyakhola Border Outpost (BOP) from India.

Facing the BGB team, the smugglers tried to flee towards India. At one stage, Roisuddin got detached from his team in the dense fog.

"He could not be found immediately. Later in the day, it was learnt from different sources that the BGB soldier was undergoing treatment at a hospital in India. It was also learnt that he was injured in BSF firing," the BGB said.

Immediately after the incident, a battalion commander-level flag meeting was held and it was known that the soldier died while undergoing treatment at the hospital, BGB added.

Seheli Sabrin said BGB and BSF, in the meeting, decided to work together to prevent any untoward incident in the border area.

During the briefing, she also said Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud will be visiting India on February 7-9 for a bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar.

Bilateral issues including connectivity, Teesta water sharing, people to people-to-people contacts may come up during the meeting.

The issue of the Chinese project on the Teesta may also come up if the Indian side wants, she said.

However, the agenda of the bilateral meeting is yet to be finalised, she added.