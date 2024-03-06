BSF delegation reaches Dhaka

To attend BGB-BSF border conference

A nine-member delegation of India's Border Security Force (BSF) led by its Director General (DG) Shri Nitin Agrawal landed in Dhaka last morning to attend the 54th DG-level BGB-BSF Border Conference at the BGB headquarters.

The conference will be held from March 5 to 9.

DG of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui and his wife Naureen Ashraf welcomed the Indian delegation along with the BSF DG and his wife Smita Agrawal at the airport, according to a press release.

The BSF delegation reached the BGB headquarters in a motor procession from the airport and paid tribute to the martyrs of the Great Liberation War at "Simanto Gourab" in the city's Pilkhana area at first.

On the invitation of Naureen Ashraf, chief patron of BGB Simanto Poribar Kalyan Samiti (SHIPKS), a delegation of the BSF Wives Welfare Association (BWWA) also arrived in the capital.

The BWWA delegation will participate in various functions. BGB Border Family Welfare Association and Border Officers Ladies Club are organising the programmes, the release added.

The BSF delegation is scheduled to leave for India on March 9.