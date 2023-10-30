Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Mon Oct 30, 2023 05:16 PM
Last update on: Mon Oct 30, 2023 05:18 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

BNP again out to unleash violence, Momen tells foreign diplomats

Star Digital Report
Mon Oct 30, 2023 05:16 PM Last update on: Mon Oct 30, 2023 05:18 PM
Photo: Star

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen today told foreign diplomats, UN and other international agencies that the BNP is out to unleash violence once more.

"They have not learnt anything from the past," he told the diplomats at a briefing at the State guest house Jamuna today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"BNP has a long history of violence and vandalism and they are doing it again," Momen said.

"We are shocked what unfolded on October 28. We are not however surprised being experienced BNP-Jamaat's dreadful violent events in the past. They have not changed much," he said.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|শীর্ষ খবর

রেকর্ড অষ্টম ব্যালন ডি’অর জিতে আরও উঁচুতে মেসি

প্রথম ফুটবলার হিসেবে তিনটি ভিন্ন ক্লাবে থাকাকালে ব্যালন ডি’অর জিতলেন মেসি।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|নির্বাচন

‘নভেম্বরের প্রথমার্ধে তফসিল, ব্যালট পেপার সকালে নাকি আগের রাতে পাঠানোর আলোচনা হয়নি’

৮ ঘণ্টা আগে