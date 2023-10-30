BNP again out to unleash violence, Momen tells foreign diplomats

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen today told foreign diplomats, UN and other international agencies that the BNP is out to unleash violence once more.

"They have not learnt anything from the past," he told the diplomats at a briefing at the State guest house Jamuna today.

"BNP has a long history of violence and vandalism and they are doing it again," Momen said.

"We are shocked what unfolded on October 28. We are not however surprised being experienced BNP-Jamaat's dreadful violent events in the past. They have not changed much," he said.