BIWTA fells over 50 trees on Shitalakkhya bank

Despite concerns from locals and environmental activists, over 50 big trees on the banks of the Shitalakkhya were felled for a development project in Narayanganj recently. Photo: Star

Environmental activists and Narayanganj city dwellers are concerned as the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority has been felling dozens of mature trees on the bank of Shitalakkhya river for a development project.

Protesting the action, they formed a human chain recently and called upon the BIWTA to change the plan for the sake of the environment. They have also submitted a letter to BIWTA chairman, Narayanganj City Corporation, deputy commissioner, environment ministry, and forest department, asking them to stop this menace immediately.

A two-day photo exhibition was also held as part of the protest.

According to BIWTA sources, the trees are being cut down for a World Bank-funded project to construct a multipurpose terminal with a rest house, parking space, and other structures on the river bank near the city's fish market.

It is one of the three projects under the shipping ministry for which the prime minister laid foundation stone in Narayanganj last November.

For this, BIWTA issued a notification to its contractor, Toma Construction, asking them to fell 81 trees and give Tk 17,919 after selling them, setting the price of each felled tree at around Tk 221.

Visiting the site recently, this correspondent saw at least 32 tree stumps left after being felled.

Locals said over 50 trees, mostly rain trees and banyan, have so far been felled.

"The site used to be a gathering place for people from all walks of life. It was also home to numerous bird species. They are destroying this spot to construct brick-and-stone structures. No responsible person can indiscriminately cut down trees and cause damage to the environment like this," said Arif Bulbul, a poet and cultural activist.

The Shitalakkhya river area is among 13 Ecologically Critical Areas identified in the country, according to Bangladesh Environment Conservation Act 1995 (amended 2010).

Tariqul Suzan, coordinator of Ganasamhati Andolon's Narayanganj unit, said, "Destroying animal and plant habitats by felling trees is one of the nine activities directly prohibited in ECAs. So, BIWTA is violating the law."

"We believe structures could have been built by keeping the trees," he added.

NCC is not happy with the BIWTA move either.

"Before doing any development activity in the city area, it should be discussed with the city corporation. But BIWTA didn't inform us about their work. Felling the trees will adversely affect the environment," said Moinul Islam, town planner of NCC.

Moreover, this project will hamper Rajuk's Detailed Area Plan as it plans to develop a multimodal hub in the area, he said.

NCC will take necessary steps in this regard, Moinul added.

Contacted, BIWTA executive engineer Nizam Uddin Pathan, however, claimed they are following rules to work on the project.

"Some trees on BIWTA land are being felled to construct a terminal building. We got permission from forest department in this regard," he said.

Contacted, Kazi Mahinur Rahman, assistant forest conservator, Department of Social Forestry, Narayanganj, said, "BIWTA has asked permission to fell a few small trees under the condition of replanting them. However, the department is unaware if they felled big or old trees. In such a case, we will investigate the matter."

Meanwhile, NCC Mayor Selina Hayat Ivy visited the spot yesterday.

"Despite repeated directives from the prime minister to plant more trees, it was not wise of BIWTA to fell such a significant number of big trees. They did not consult with the city corporation beforehand. We don't want development at such a cost. A letter will be sent to higher authorities in this regard," she said.