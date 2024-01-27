Biting cold piles misery on poor

Mercury drops to 5.8 degrees Celsius in Tentulia; many suffer from cold-related diseases

An elderly couple and their grandchild try to fend off the cold by burning straws outside their home in Kutir Chandrakhana area of Kurigram’s Phulbari upazila last night. With the mercury dropping below 10 degrees Celsius, people struggle to work outside during daytime. All schools and madrasas in the district have been shut since January 18 due to the inclement weather. Photo: S Dilip Roy

Country yesterday recorded 5.8 degrees Celsius temperature in Tentulia of Panchagarh, which is the lowest of this season.

People of nine other districts experienced mild to moderate cold waves.

"A mild to moderate cold wave is sweeping over Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions and Chuadanga and it may spread further in adjoining areas," said Abul Kalam Mallik, meteorologist of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), adding that this situation may linger on.

The nine districts are Rajshahi, Bogura, Chuadanga, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Ishwardi in Pabna, Badalgachhi in Naogaon, Saidpur and Dimla in Nilphamari, and Rajarhat in Kurigram.

In 2018, Bangladesh recorded its lowest ever temperature in history at 2.6 degrees Celsius in Tentulia.

The cold snap that is sweeping over the northern region of the country hampers the daily lives of people of this region.

Labourers, low-income people, children and elderly people are the worst sufferers of this cold weather.

Maloti Rani, 62, of Sapuipara village in Panchagarh's Boda upazila, said it is tough to continue everyday activity as a chill wind from the northern region is blowing all day long. "Two or three blankets are not enough to keep me warm in my thatched home at nights."

Ashraf Hossain, a farmer of Dinajpur upazila, said the prolonged cold spell may cause an extensive damage to crops, especially potatoes.

Due to the foggy weather, the use of pesticides has become challenging, he said.

Labourer Paku Barman, 54, of Dakkhin Bathina village in Thakurgaon Sadar upazila, said it becomes harder for them to continue work in the cropland due to the cold wind. As it is the peak time for preparing land for Robi crops, he has to work on the field despite adverse weather, he said.

Cold-hit patients, especially children and elderly ones, are rising at hospitals and clinics in Thakurgaon.

Talking to The Daily Star yesterday, Rakibul Alam, resident medical officer of Thakurgaon Sadar Hospital, said around 130 children, most of them are suffering from cold-related diseases, are taking treatment at the hospital's child ward.

Many elderly people have been hospitalised with cold-related diseases, he added.

Aloka Rani, 40, of Jhargaon village in Thakurgaon Sadar upazila, said she admitted her seven-month-old daughter with pneumonia on Thursday night.

Sajjat Shahin, senior child consultant at the hospital, said children suffer from diarrhoea and their respiratory tracts are easily infected during the cold weather.

In many cases, guardians hospitalise their children late. If they come in the initial stage of the diseases, it is easy for doctors to treat them, he said.

Mahbubur Rahman, deputy commissioner of Thakurgaon, said about 35,000 blankets were already distributed, but the number is inadequate against the demand.

[Our correspondents in Thakurgaon and Dinajpur contributed to this report.]