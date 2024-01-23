Season's lowest temperatures recorded in Dhaka, Chuadanga, Sirajganj

Cold wave may continue till tomorrow, says meteorologist

A cold wave has gripped the country, including the capital Dhaka, as temperatures plunged to record lows for the season.

The lowest temperature in Dhaka was recorded at 11 degrees Celsius today, the coldest day so far this year.

The mercury dropped to 6.6 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga and Sirajganj, setting new record of low temperature in the districts this season.

It was also the lowest temperature recorded countrywide this season.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, mild to moderate cold waves are sweeping through Dhaka, Rajshahi, Rangpur and Khulna divisions.

The cold spell is likely to continue till tomorrow in parts of the country, said Md Abul Kalam Mallik, meteorologist at the Met office.

"Mild to moderate cold waves are passing through the four divisions today. The temperature at the Dhaka weather station was recorded at 11 degrees Celsius today, and most places are below 10 degrees. So cold wave is prevailing here," he said.

Beyond the four divisions, cold waves have also hit parts of Moulvibazar, Bhola, Cumilla and Barishal districts. Yesterday, a mild cold wave swept over 21 districts across Bangladesh.

According to the officials, the cold wave is likely to continue across the country till tomorrow, though they may be milder than moderate at times.