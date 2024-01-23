Some areas may see rain tomorrow

Nighttime temperature likely to drop further; cold spell to continue

Women on their way home amid dense fog after collecting firewood, mostly branches of trees, from a char in the Brahmaputra. People from low-income families are struggling to make ends meet as their income has shrunken due to bad weather. The photo was taken at Balashi Ghat in Gaibandha’s Phulchari upazila on Sunday. Photo: Mostafa Shabuj

The Dhaka dwellers experienced chilling cold yesterday as the mercury plunged to 12.1 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the capital in this winter season.

The country's lowest temperature, 8.8 degrees Celsius, for the day was recorded in Badalgachi of Naogaon and Dinajpur.

Parts of Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattagram divisions may see rain tomorrow, said Monowar Hossain, a meteorologist of Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

According to the Dhaka Met office, the mild cold wave, which was sweeping over Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions and the districts of Jashore, Kushtia, Chuadanga, Tangail, Madaripur and Kishoreganj yesterday, may continue for a few more days.

People, particularly the children and elderly, in parts of the country have been suffering for the last few days due to biting cold. Incidences of various cold-related diseases are on the rise due to the cold weather.

In light of the government's decision, all primary and secondary schools in Bogura and Natore were shut yesterday as the mercury dropped below 10 degrees Celsius in those districts.

Abdur Rahman, assistant meteorologist at the Bogura Met office, said the temperature in the district fell to 9.1 degrees Celsius yesterday morning, the lowest in Bogura in this winter season.

District Primary Education Officer Azaduzzaman Chowdhury said the schools were closed for yesterday following instructions from Bogura Deputy Commissioner Saiful Islam.

Natore Primary Education Officer Golam Nabi said the mercury dropped below 10 degrees Celsius in Ishwardi of Pabna and Ranjshahi on Sunday night.

Therefore, the district primary and secondary education offices on Sunday night suspended all the classes for yesterday, he added.

Natore Deputy Commissioner Abu Naser Bhuiyan said the schools will remain closed for today.

In Jashore, educational institutions conducted classes yesterday although the temperature dropped to 9.8 degrees Celsius.

Ayub Hossain, father of a schoolboy, said he had to take his child to the school yesterday braving biting chill and fog so he does not miss any lessons.

Schools should have been closed amid such tough weather condition, he added.

Jashore Education Officer Mahfuzul Hossain said they came to know that the temperature in the district dropped below 10 degrees Celsius in the morning.

"We have informed the higher officials about the weather condition. We are yet to make any decision on keeping schools shut," he said.

Jashore DC Abraul Hasan Majumder said the officials concerned will contact the Met office and make decisions on running the academic activities of schools.