Schools in Bogura shut as mercury drops below 10 degree Celsius

In light of the government decision, all academic activities of primary and secondary schools in Bogura were suspended as the mercury dropped below 10 degree Celsius in the district today.

Abdur Rahman, assistant meteorologist of the Bogura Met office, said, temperature in Bogura has been recorded at 9.1 degrees Celsius around 6:00am and 9:00am.

It is the lowest temperature of this year in Bogura, he said.

Yesterday, the temperature was recorded 11.4 degrees Celsius, he added.

District Primary Education officer Azaduzzaman Chowdhury and district Secondary Education Officer Hazrat Ali declared the suspension of all academic activities of the schools for today after getting instruction from Bogura's Deputy Commissioner Saiful Islam, the primary education officer said.