Star Digital Report
Mon Jan 22, 2024 06:39 PM
Last update on: Mon Jan 22, 2024 07:41 PM

Cold wave: Primary schools to start an hour late

Mon Jan 22, 2024 06:39 PM Last update on: Mon Jan 22, 2024 07:41 PM
Bangladesh weather in January 2024
Star file photo

The government today changed the school hours for all government primary schools due to the ongoing cold wave.

Under the new schedule, all government primary schools will now start at 10:00am, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education.

Earlier, the school timing was from 9:00am.

This decision will remain in effect until January 31.

The previous order to close schools in districts where the temperature drops below 10°C will continue, the notification said.

|শিক্ষা

৩১ জানুয়ারি পর্যন্ত সরকারি প্রাথমিক স্কুল খুলবে সকাল ১০টায়

সরকারি প্রাথমিক স্কুলের সময়সূচিতে সাময়িক পরিবর্তন এনেছে সরকার। তীব্র শীতের কারণে আগামী ৩১ জানুয়ারি পর্যন্ত সরকারি প্রাথমিক স্কুল সকাল ৯টার পরিবর্তে খুলবে ১০টায়।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

দেশে কোনো কূটনৈতিক সংকটের সম্ভাবনা নেই: আইনমন্ত্রী

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
