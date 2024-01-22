Schools closed in Pabna as temp drops below 10°C

All primary and secondary schools in Pabna were closed today due to the fall of temperature.

The decision, announced in separate notices issued yesterday night by the district Primary Education Officer Siddique Md Eusuf Reza and district Education Officer Rostom Ali Helali, came in response to forecasts of temperatures below 10°C.

The notices directed the suspension of all classes and academic activities in the district. The notices cited concerns about students' well-being in the extremely cold weather, reports our Pabna correspondent.

"If the temperature falls continue, academic activities will be suspended in schools, but official activities will continue," Eusuf Reza told The Daily Star.

Ishwardi Met office in-charge Md Helal Uddin also confirmed a significant temperature drop in the area, recording a low of 9.2°C this morning.

The government on January 16 directed authorities concerned to close primary and secondary schools in districts where the mercury drops to 10°C or below.