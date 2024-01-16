Weather
Star Digital Report
Tue Jan 16, 2024 04:49 PM
Last update on: Tue Jan 16, 2024 08:33 PM

Weather

Primary, secondary schools can be shut if temp dips below 10°C

Bangladesh weather in January 2024
Primary and secondary schools of a district can be shut if the temperature there falls below 10°C.

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) and Ministry of Primary and Mass Education today issued separate notices.

"Severe cold waves are currently sweeping over different districts of the country. The normal educational activities of the students are being disrupted due to the weather," read the circulars.

"In this regard, the regional deputy directors, in consultation with the district education officers, may keep the secondary level educational institutions closed if the district witnesses maximum temperature below 10°C [as per weather forecast of the concerned meteorological office]," they added.

The educational institutions can remain shut until the maximum temperature rises to 10°C or above, the circulars further said.

Earlier in the day, the DSHE directed the authorities concerned to close the schools if the maximum temperature in any district falls below 17°C.

The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education circular will remain effective until January 31.

Comments

ওবায়দুল কাদের
|বাংলাদেশ

এলিভেটেড এক্সপ্রেসওয়ের নির্মাণ কাজ চলতি বছরেই শেষ হবে: ওবায়দুল কাদের

পদ্মা সেতুতে দৈনিক দুই কোটি টাকা টোল আদায় হচ্ছে জানিয়ে তিনি বলেন, পদ্মা সেতুতে যানবাহন চলাচল থেকে এ পর্যন্ত টোল আদায় হয়েছে ১ হাজার ২৫২ কোটি টাকা। চলতি বছরে জুনের মধ্যেই গাজীপুরে বিআরটি প্রকল্পের...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|শিক্ষা

তাপমাত্রা ১০ ডিগ্রির নিচে থাকলে বন্ধ থাকবে প্রাথমিক বিদ্যালয়ও

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
