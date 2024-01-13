Weather
Sat Jan 13, 2024 11:41 AM
Last update on: Sat Jan 13, 2024 11:48 AM

Cold wave may continue for next two days: Met office

Star Digital Report
Photo: Dilip Roy

The daily life is being disrupted as a cold spell accompanied by cool winds and dense fog has gripped various regions of the country.

According to Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the lowest temperature -- 8.9 degrees Celsius -- was recorded in the northern district of Naogaon this morning.

The department issued a notification last evening, forecasting mild cold waves (8 to 10 degrees Celsius) in four districts – Kishoreganj, Pabna, Dinajpur, and Chuadanga – for the next 72 hours, with the possibility of continuation further.

Meteorologist Bajlur Rashid attributed the intense cold to dense fog, noting a decrease in temperature.

The cold wave may continue for two to three days, he said.

He mentioned a 5 to 6 degree Celsius drop in day temperatures and predicts mild cold waves persisting over the entire Rangpur division, parts of Rajshahi division, and the Jessore-Chuadanga region.

It may continue for the next two to three days, he added.

 

