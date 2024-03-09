BGB, BSF agree to bring down border killings to zero

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Indian Border Security Force (BSF) have agreed to bring down the border casualties of Bangladeshi nationals to zero by enhancing joint patrolling, vigilance, intensifying public awareness programme, preventing criminals or inhabitants from crossing border and sharing information.

It was disclosed through a joint statement read out at a joint press conference at BGB Pilkhaka headquarters following the director general-level five-day conference that ended today.

Asked about the recent death of a BGB soldier in BSF firing, Indian BSF DG Nitin Agrawal did not give any direct answer. He said, "How he ended up dead I wouldn't explain that. It has already been reported.

"BGB DG can reply," he said.

In reply, BGB DG Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui said," That this wasn't a targeted killing first of all. It happened in the midst of the darkness -- out of confusion from both sides it feels. There will be all effort to avoid any kind of killings in uniform whether it's BSF or BGB or any civilian Bangladeshi or Indian national -- that is agreed by both the sides."

The joint statement, however, said the BSF DG expressed his sincere condolences for the sorrowful demise of Sepoy Roisuddin.