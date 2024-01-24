BGB man’s death: Border forces’ statements at odds

Family still waiting for body, answers

The BGB yesterday sent a letter to the BSF protesting the death of a soldier shot by the latter along the border in Benapole, Jashore, early Monday.

The Border Guard Bangladesh also demanded a fair investigation into the death of Mohammad Roisuddin, said a press release.

The para-military force is making efforts to ensure that Roisuddin's body is brought back home, it added.

However, the BSF yesterday issued a statement saying that Roisuddin was accompanying a group of cattle smugglers in plain clothes.

The smugglers attacked an Indian Border Security Force jawan who tried to stop them. The jawan then fired his weapon in self-defence, the statement added.

The BSF said the involvement of the BGB man in trafficking and attacking BSF members should be investigated.

AK Arya, spokesperson of South Bengal Frontier BSF, said BSF Jawans had no idea that BGB personnel could be with the smugglers.

Meanwhile, Roisuddin's parents and siblings were in shock at her home in Monakasha area of Chapainawabganj.

According to Abdul Momin, a neighbour, Roisuddin's parents Kamruzzaman and Rumali Begum worked hard as labourers to educate their children.

Their two other sons work in the BGB and the army, he said.

"Two days have passed since his death, but we are still in the dark about the circumstances surrounding his death. His parents are still waiting for the body," said Momin.

In a late-night statement on Monday, BGB said Roisuddin was shot dead by BSF while he was chasing a group of cattle smugglers.

According to the press release issued by Jashore BGB 49 Battalion, a BGB patrol team from Jessore battalion confronted the smugglers near the Dhanyakhola Border Outpost.

Roisuddin became isolated at one point due to fog, the statement reads.

Initially, the BGB learnt from various sources that he was injured in a BSF firing and receiving treatment at a hospital in India.

The statement said during a flag meeting of the two sides, it was confirmed that he died at an Indian hospital.

[Our Rajshahi and New Delhi Correspondents contributed to the report.]