BCL ready to face those trying to politicise quota protests: Saddam

Photo: Screengrab

Bangladesh Chhatra League President Saddam Hossain today said that while general students who joined the quota reform movement left the protests following the Supreme Court's status quo on the High Court order reinstating quotas in government jobs, some protesters have been trying to extend the movement.

During a press conference held at Madhur Canteen of Dhaka University, he said, "Some are trying to use the movement politically and the Chhatra League is ready to face them."

There is no opponent in this matter -- Awami League leaders have said they would abide by the court's decision, and BCL are demanding that the quota system for government jobs be changed through a state initiative, Saddam said.

The protesters' position is aligned with that of government lawyers, he added.

But some demonstrators are attempting to prolong the movement by holding general people hostage, he said.

"The BNP is also trying to show their support for those who were primarily responsible for spoiling the government recruitment process."

BCL said in the written speech that there should be some quotas for those who are still unprivileged in the country, including women and indigenous people of Chattogram Hill Tracts.

No one has the right to decide the fate of disadvantaged people from Dhaka, he said.

They need logical and justified quotas, and that is possible through discussion with all shareholders, he said.

"We hope that the court will play a vital role here," Saddam added.

push notification