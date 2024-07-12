Attack on Quota protesters: RU students block rail line near campus

Several hundred students of Rajshahi University blocked a railway line near the university campus this afternoon, protesting police attack on Comilla University students during a quota reform demonstration yesterday.

Witnesses said the students from various RU halls brought out processions and gathered in front of RU Central Library around 4:00pm.

Around 5:00pm, they started staging a demonstration after blocking the railway line adjacent to the station market of the university, reports a correspondent from RU.

Photo: Nurahsan Mridul

Following the blockade, the rail communication of northern districts with other parts of the country remained suspended, the railway officials said.

Talking to the correspondent, the agitating students said they blocked the railway route in protest against the quota in government jobs and police attacks on other universities.

They demanded that a bill must be passed in the national parliament to abolish unreasonable and discriminatory quotas at all levels in government jobs. The government may keep only a 5 percent quota for freedom fighters, marginalised communities and people with disabilities, the students said.

The protest was going on till filing this report around 6:45pm.

Abdul Karim, station manager of Rajshahi Railway Station, said two trains -- Gopalganj-bound Tungipara Express and Pabna-bound Dhallarchar Express -- have been stuck due to the blockade.

Students from Comilla University were attacked by police during a quota reform demonstration yesterday. At least 10 students, including two journalists, were injured.