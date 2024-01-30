Bangladesh slips two notches in Corruption Perceptions Index 2023: Transparency International

Bangladesh has dropped two notches in the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2023.

According to the CPI, Bangladesh secured 10th position from the bottom -- down from the previous index's 12th.

This is Bangladesh's worst performance in the index since 2008, when the country also ranked 10th from last.

The country ranked 149th out of 180 countries in the CPI 2023, a list compiled by anti-graft watchdog Transparency International.Bangladesh shared 149th spot with Central African Republic, Iran, Lebanon and Zimbabwe, all with 24 points out of 100.

Bangladesh scored 25 out of 100 in the last index, Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) said while disclosing the list at a press conference today.

Nine other groups of countries, totalling 27, make up the last nine spots. Somalia was ranked as the most corrupt with just 11 points.

Denmark was ranked least corrupt for the second eyar in a row with 90 points, followed by Finland, New Zealand, Norway and Singapore in the top five.

TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman revealed the information.

"Our performance is frustrating and embarrassing," he said.