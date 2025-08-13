Bangladesh seeks Malaysia’s support to develop halal industrial park

Bangladesh has sought Malaysia's assistance in developing a halal industrial park, aiming to tap into the rapidly expanding global halal products market.

"Let's make a move on this," said Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at a meeting with Malaysian halal industry officials at his hotel in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

The Malaysian delegation was led by Hakimah binti Mohd Yusoff, coordinator of Halal Affairs under the Malaysian Prime Minister's Department, according to a statement of the Chief Adviser's press wing.

Among those present were Sirajuddin Bin Suhaimee, director general of the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM), and Hairol Ariffein Sahari, chief executive officer of the Halal Development Corporation (HDC).

Officials informed the chief adviser that the global halal products market is currently valued at $3 trillion and is projected to reach $5 trillion by 2030.

Malaysia, which operates at least 14 halal industrial parks, holds a sizable market share. Other key players include Middle Eastern countries, Thailand, Australia, and New Zealand.

Bangladesh — home to the world's third-largest Muslim population — has significant potential to join the market, provided it strengthens its infrastructure and certification systems.

At present, the Islamic Foundation Bangladesh is the sole body authorised to certify halal products, with only 124 manufacturers certified so far.

Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud bin Harun, executive chairman of BIDA, urged the Malaysian side to help identify the requirements for establishing a halal industrial park in Bangladesh.

"Maybe we can work together to map out what's needed to build a halal products industry," he said, noting that many Bangladeshi companies are keen to export halal-certified goods.

Yunus described the meeting as a valuable learning experience. "Thank you for the insight — it feels like a class on halal products," he remarked.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh and Malaysia exchanged a note of cooperation in the field of halal ecosystems — a move officials referred to as "halal diplomacy."

Sirajuddin Bin Suhaimee said Malaysia would soon send a team to Bangladesh to assess the country's needs.

The meeting was also attended by Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul, Energy Adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan, Chief Adviser's Special Envoy Lutfey Siddiqi, and Senior Secretary for SDG Affairs Lamiya Morshed.