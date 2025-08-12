Bangladesh, Malaysia sign eight deals to boost bilateral cooperation

Five MoUs and three exchanges of notes

Bangladesh and Malaysia today signed five Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and three Exchange of Notes in diverse areas of cooperation on the first day of Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus's three-day state visit to Malaysia.

The signing ceremony took place in Putrajaya this morning, witnessed by Prof Yunus and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the Chief Adviser's Office said in a press statement.

The first exchange of note, on cooperation in the field of higher education, was signed by Malaysian Foreign Minister Dato' Seri Utama Haji Mohamad bin Haji Hasan and Bangladesh's Adviser for the Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry Asif Nazrul, it added.

The second exchange of note, on training for diplomats, was signed by Dato' Seri Utama Haji Mohamad bin Haji Hasan and Bangladesh's Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain.

Photo: CA Press Wing

The third exchange of note, on cooperation in the halal ecosystem, was signed by Deputy Minister in the Malaysian Prime Minister's Department Senator Zulkifli bin Hasan and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Executive Chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud bin Harun.

The first MoU, on defence cooperation, was signed by Malaysian Defence Minister Dato' Seri Mohamed Khaled bin Nordin and Bangladesh's Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain.

The second MoU, on cooperation in liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply, LNG infrastructure, petroleum products and their infrastructure, was signed by Malaysian Acting Economic Ministers Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah bin Azizan and Bangladesh's Energy Adviser M Fouzul Kabir Khan.

Photo: CA Press Wing

The third MoU, on cooperation between the Institute of Strategic and International Studies (ISIS) Malaysia and the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS), was signed by ISIS Malaysia Chairman Datuk Professor Dr Mohd Faiz Abdullah and Bangladesh High Commissioner to Malaysia Md Shameem Ahsan.

The fourth MoU, on collaboration between MIMOS Services Sdn Bhd and the Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI), was signed by MIMOS Services Sdn Bhd Chief Executive Officer Mohamad Fauzi Yahaya and BMCCI representative Shabbir Ahmed Khan.

The fifth MoU, between the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (NCCIM) and the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), was signed by NCCIM President Dato' Seri N Gobalakrishnan and FBCCI Administrator Md Hafizur Rahman.

Photo: CA Press Wing

Prof Yunus landed in Malaysia yesterday for a three-day state visit.