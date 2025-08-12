CA, Malaysian PM hold bilateral talks

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus held a bilateral meeting in Putrajaya this morning.

Earlier, Anwar Ibrahim received Prof Yunus in Putrajaya and shared a moment ahead of their bilateral meeting.

The chief adviser inspected a guard of honour as the national anthems of both nations were played, said Abul Kalam Azad Majumder, deputy press secretary to the chief adviser.

Prof Yunus arrived in Malaysia yesterday for a three-day state visit.